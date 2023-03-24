Activest Wealth Management Has $45.58 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 13.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $45,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,468. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average of $142.43.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

