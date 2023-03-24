Activest Wealth Management Invests $1.04 Million in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 226.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

ONEQ traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $46.01. 45,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

