Activest Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Activest Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,418 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 189,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BITO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,047,176. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

