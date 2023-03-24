Activest Wealth Management Sells 366 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Activest Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,846. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.22.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

