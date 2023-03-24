Activest Wealth Management Sells 757 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Activest Wealth Management reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BABA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,124,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,363,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.