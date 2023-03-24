Acute Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,696 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $179.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

