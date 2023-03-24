Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Adams Resources & Energy Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:AE traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $37.92. 21,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,872. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.84.
