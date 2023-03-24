ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 52.73% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ADMA Biologics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

