ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 52.73% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.
ADMA Biologics Stock Performance
ADMA stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
Featured Stories
