Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.07

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.07 and last traded at $91.07, with a volume of 1917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.68.

Advantest Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

