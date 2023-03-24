Advocate Group LLC Acquires 5,155 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,883 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 2.1% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,283,000 after acquiring an additional 245,841 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,546,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,261,000 after acquiring an additional 754,071 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,926,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,624,000 after acquiring an additional 760,101 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 880,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,997. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

