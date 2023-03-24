Advocate Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VNQ traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.80. 1,940,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,173. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average is $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

