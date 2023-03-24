Advocate Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,007,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.22. 528,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,204. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

