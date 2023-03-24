Advocate Group LLC Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advocate Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.8% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,804. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

