Advocate Group LLC Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.58. 457,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,776. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

