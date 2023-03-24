Advocate Group LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Advocate Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.54.

DLR stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 513,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,235. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.27.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

