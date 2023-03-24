Advocate Group LLC Sells 3,885 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advocate Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 75,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,944,455. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $259.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile



The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

