Advocate Group LLC Sells 819 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advocate Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $233.75. 478,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.76 and a 200-day moving average of $254.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

