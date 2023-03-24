AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,033,193,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,568,000 after buying an additional 54,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.22.

NYSE HII traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.68. The stock had a trading volume of 95,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,334. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.41. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.