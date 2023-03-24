AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FSMB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.81. 19,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $20.51.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

