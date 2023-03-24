aelf (ELF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.26 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001111 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $183.61 million and approximately $18.26 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004660 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003155 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001531 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,361,282 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

