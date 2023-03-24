AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) versus Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Financial Contrast

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Draganfly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AERWINS Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A N/A Draganfly 26.95% -63.04% -53.90%

Volatility and Risk

AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Draganfly has a beta of 3.76, suggesting that its stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A Draganfly $5.63 million 9.79 -$12.93 million $0.21 7.90

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Draganfly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AERWINS Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Draganfly.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AERWINS Technologies and Draganfly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00

AERWINS Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Draganfly has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 110.84%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than Draganfly.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AERWINS Technologies beats Draganfly on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AERWINS Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

About Draganfly

(Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AERWINS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AERWINS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.