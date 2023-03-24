AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$9.50 at CIBC

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGF Management from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$7.91 on Monday. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$5.63 and a 12-month high of C$9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$518.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.29.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.