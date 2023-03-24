Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AL. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE AL opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,226,000 after buying an additional 169,304 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter worth $1,458,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,034,000 after purchasing an additional 182,354 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter worth $19,055,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 4.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.