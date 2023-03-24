AKO Capital LLP Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AKO Capital LLP reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,148 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 1.6% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.21% of Marriott International worth $98,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 200.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,541,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 248.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,897,000 after buying an additional 612,702 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Insider Activity

Marriott International Price Performance

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $159.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.92. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

