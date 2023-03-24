AKO Capital LLP Sells 131,047 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AKO Capital LLP lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,751 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 131,047 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 3.6% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.14% of Adobe worth $221,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Adobe by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $367.00 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.44.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

