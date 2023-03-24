AKO Capital LLP Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AKO Capital LLP decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,267 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 4.5% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Linde worth $279,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Linde by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $338.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $362.74. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

