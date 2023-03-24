Alicia Grande Sells 41,784 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $689,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $834,190.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.12. 1,383,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after buying an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.