Alicia Grande Sells 41,784 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRXGet Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $689,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $834,190.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.12. 1,383,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after buying an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.