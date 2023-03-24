Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANCTF. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

