Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

ALIM stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

About Alimera Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

