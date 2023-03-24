Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
ALIM stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.92.
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
