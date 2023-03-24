Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $131.68

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 131.68 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 127.31 ($1.56). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 127.31 ($1.56), with a volume of 8,262 shares traded.

Alpha Real Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.62. The firm has a market cap of £73.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,186.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 45.35, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

Alpha Real Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,636.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider William (Bill) Simpson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,157.56). 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

