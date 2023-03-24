Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 646 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.25. 126,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

