Altus Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $3,214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT traded down $4.73 on Friday, hitting $214.71. 619,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.07. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

