Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up about 1.1% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in American Electric Power by 33.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $86.64. The stock had a trading volume of 293,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.87.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

