Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $496,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.82. The company had a trading volume of 172,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.18. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

