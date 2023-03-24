Altus Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after buying an additional 347,387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after buying an additional 706,560 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,286,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,104,000 after buying an additional 195,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,201,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,505. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.52.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.