Altus Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.79. 1,593,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,321,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.24. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,503,132 shares of company stock worth $1,753,800,408 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

