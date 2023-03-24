Altus Wealth Group LLC Invests $345,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,626,000 after acquiring an additional 160,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.22. 697,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,086. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.73.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.