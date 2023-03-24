Altus Wealth Group LLC Invests $690,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.14. 57,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,352. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $50.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

