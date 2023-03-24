Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases 3,180 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 88,504 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.32. 3,579,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,723,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

