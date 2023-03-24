Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,631 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 123,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,074. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

