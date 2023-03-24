Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.94. 4,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 146,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Alvarium Tiedemann Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Yu bought 22,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $199,634.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 171,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,618.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bertrand P. Grabowski sold 12,500 shares of Alvarium Tiedemann stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Yu bought 22,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,634.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,618.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 148,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,127. Corporate insiders own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alvarium Tiedemann

