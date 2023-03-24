Amanda Lacaze Buys 147,433 Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) Stock

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYCGet Rating) insider Amanda Lacaze acquired 147,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.50 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of A$958,314.50 ($643,164.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

