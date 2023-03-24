Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading Down 4.6%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 1,248,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,909,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
AMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.
Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.
