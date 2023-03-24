Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading Down 4.6%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 1,248,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,909,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Amarin Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amarin by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after buying an additional 16,373,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 5,158,279 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in Amarin by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,720,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 2,710,255 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its position in shares of Amarin by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 9.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,238,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 449,424 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.