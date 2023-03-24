American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life makes up 12.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. West Bancorporation Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of American Equity Investment Life worth $17,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

NYSE AEL traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $35.27. 285,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

