American Resources (AREC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect American Resources to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

American Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. American Resources has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $85.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Resources by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About American Resources

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of American Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

