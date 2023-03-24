Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Decreased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,544,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Argus upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $8.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.33. 348,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,712. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.