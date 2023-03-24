Amgen (AMG) Price Hits $0.86

Amgen (AMG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00003032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amgen has a market capitalization of $84.98 million and $8,981.61 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.85761751 USD and is down -6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,094.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

