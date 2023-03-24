Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $233.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,169. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

