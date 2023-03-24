Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

