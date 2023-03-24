Ampleforth (AMPL) Tops One Day Volume of $227,789.32

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $52.00 million and $227,789.32 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00004058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.

For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.

Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

